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Mikel Arteta has praised Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca as a "phenomenal guy" ahead of their Premier League clash, insisting City's recent dip is more about bad luck than poor performance. Both managers previously worked as assistants under Pep Guardiola before meeting as rivals in north London.

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Arteta admires Maresca's analytical approach

Before Sunday's meeting at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta spoke warmly about Enzo Maresca, who took over at Manchester City this summer after a decade of Pep Guardiola's tenure. Both men previously served as assistants to Guardiola—Arteta from 2016 to 2019 and Maresca on City's treble-winning staff in 2022–23—before becoming rival managers.

"I know Enzo personally, but not that much to describe him. Everybody that has worked with him, [will say] he is a phenomenal guy. Someone that loves and breathes football, that is very, very analytical," Arteta said. "He was a great player already, and what he's done in his managerial career already, it's very, very impressive."

Why Arteta sees bad luck behind City's four-game run

Asked what separates City's fast start from their recent four-game winless run across all competitions, Arteta pushed back against the idea that their performances or form have collapsed.

"I don't think it's in form or in performance. I think as well that they've been very, very unlucky with certain results," Arteta said. "He is very smart to create changes, variations to adapt during the game in relation to what the game is happening, and he has a really clear idea and principles how he wants to play, and he's very good at transmitting that idea."

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Learning from City's high standards in the Premier League

Arteta also reflected on the relationship between the two clubs after last season's title battle, noting how City's benchmark has pushed Arsenal to raise their own standards over the years.

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"You admire the opposition, the level that they have and how they do things. You certainly learn from that, and that inspires you to go to a different level," Arteta added. "That's the level that City have brought to this league, which is unprecedented."

Former Guardiola lieutenants clash in north London

Now guiding opposing sides in the Premier League, Arteta and Maresca bring contrasting tenures into Sunday's high-profile showdown.

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Arteta's long-standing project faces Maresca's evolving squad at the Emirates Stadium with key points at stake in the race near the top.