Furious Mikel Arteta tears into Max Dowman after silly red card in humiliating Arsenal Carabao Cup exit

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mikel Arteta could not hide his fury as Arsenal's Carabao Cup campaign ended in a shocking fourth-round defeat to League Two minnows Fleetwood Town. The Gunners boss was seen animatedly berating teenage prospect Max Dowman on the touchline after a moment of madness left the North London giants short-handed during a dismal evening at Highbury Stadium.

Advertisement

Arteta confronts teenage star after red card

The young midfielder, who had been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise toothless Gunners performance, was sent off in the 85th minute for a reactionary kick at Fleetwood’s Harrison Neal. As Dowman trudged toward the tunnel, Arteta stood with his arms crossed and delivered a stern verbal dressing down to the academy product.

The incident marred what should have been a developmental milestone for the youngster, who had previously impressed by providing dangerous service for first-team stars like Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Despite his promising technical display, his inability to keep his cool left his manager incensed on the sidelines. Arteta’s frustration appeared to stem from a specific instruction that the player failed to follow during the heat of the cup tie.

When questioned about the nature of his heated exchange with the teenager, Arteta confirmed to BBC Radio 5 Live that the discussion revolved around "something that we discussed already before the match."

Repeated disciplinary issues for Dowman

This latest indiscretion marks a worrying trend for the highly-rated youngster, as it represents his second red card in the space of a single month. Dowman was also sent off while representing England's Under-19 side, where a reckless challenge saw him dismissed after he had grown frustrated with the rough treatment he was receiving from opponents. Arteta seems concerned that the player is becoming a target for provocations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta remained cautious when asked to provide a definitive verdict on the incident itself, noting that he needed to review the footage before making a final judgment. "It's difficult to see on the cameras like that. So I prefer to watch it back properly and then I can assess the situation," the Arsenal boss explained.

Related Topics

Carabao Cup Matches Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion FanCode

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa FanCode

Fulham vs Crystal Palace FanCode

Sunderland vs Brentford FanCode

Liverpool vs Chelsea FanCode

Everton vs Newcastle United FanCode











Gunners humbled by League Two opposition

The dismissal capped off a truly humiliating cup exit for the Premier League title contenders. Despite featuring established stars like Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres, who scored the equaliser to cancel out Fleetwood's opening goal, Arsenal were unable to find a winner within 90 minutes. The lack of clinical finishing ultimately cost them dearly against a team sitting 18th in League Two.

The contest eventually moved to a penalty shootout where Bruno Guimaraes saw his effort saved, sealing a 5-3 victory for the hosts. It was a result that left the travelling supporters stunned, especially given the strength of the bench Arteta utilised. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White, and Eberechi Eze were all introduced in an attempt to avoid the upset, but the League Two side held firm to record a historic win.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s winger nightmare before Liverpool clash

This damaging defeat leaves Arsenal on remarkably shaky ground as they prepare to face Liverpool this coming Sunday, especially given the sudden crisis unfolding across their attacking flanks. Arteta finds his wide options severely depleted at the worst possible time: Dowman's suspension compounds an already grim situation, Bukayo Saka remains sidelined for approximately six weeks, and Christos Tzolis is still striving to regain match fitness.

With Arteta further confirming in his post-match briefing that Noni Madueke is also wrestling with an injury setback, the Gunners head into a critical, high-stakes Premier League showdown stripped of nearly all their natural depth out wide.