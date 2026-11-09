Mike Verweij reads out another message from Wout Weghorst on Monday's Kick-Off podcast from De Telegraaf. The Ajax reporter recently shared a message from the FC Twente forward addressed to Valentijn Driessen.

Verweij begins: "I assume I still have permission to read out a message." He then reads: "'It's good. Keep spreading it. Reaching people, that's my new goal now. He is good.'" The towering striker appears to be referring to God.

"I do think it's nice," says Verweij, impressed by the way Weghorst approaches his faith. "Well, nice? A lot of Muslims also see that as their duty through their faith. That faith must be proclaimed worldwide. And this one too. I'm not in favour of that at all."

"Muslims also walk onto the pitch like that. That's all fine, isn't it?" Verweij asks. "But Weghorst says he does it to spread it. ESPN shouldn't give that a platform," Driessen says firmly.

Weghorst caused another stir on Sunday immediately after Twente v Ajax. The forward stood praying by the halfway line alongside Tolu Arokodare, a striker for the visitors from Amsterdam.

Last week, Verweij also read out a message from Weghorst addressed to Driessen. "I had congratulated Wout Weghorst on his four goals against Excelsior. Then I got a message from him, and I wondered what to do with it."

"So I asked him whether he was OK with me bringing it up on the podcast. He thought it was a great idea. So Wout says: 'Tell Valentijn I prayed for him this morning. Hopefully he'll soon be able to find his true identity too. Will you do that for me?'" the Ajax reporter said.