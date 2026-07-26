Mijnans has a major goal in mind now that he is a PSV player

Sven Mijnans is thrilled with his move to PSV. Speaking to NOS, the midfielder explained the main reasons behind his decision to join the reigning Dutch champions from Eindhoven.

"I chose both PSV and the coach Peter Bosz. Attacking, making runs, playing attractive football. Those are things I stand for as well," Mijnans explained, outlining why he is now a PSV player.

Another reason for leaving AZ for Bosz's side was PSV's presence in Europe's top competition. "PSV have been playing in the Champions League for three years in a row now, and that is not something you are simply offered abroad. That was a point high on my list. And I want to become champion."

Ambitious as ever, Mijnans wants to keep developing at PSV. "I am mainly a passer, but I think I can still be a bit more direct towards goal. Although I am an experienced player, I want to keep growing."

He also knows what the role demands. "I have never been a selfish player - not that I intend to be here either - but a number 10 also has to score goals and be eager to get into the penalty area. That is something I will bring to PSV," said Mijnans, who knows that Ismael Saibari scored 19 last season.

Even so, he believes the pair can offer similar things in different ways. "Because we have different qualities. I think we can bring the same things, such as making runs, scoring goals or getting a team playing. I mainly intend to show Sven Mijnans at PSV," the former AZ player emphasised.

A call-up to the Netherlands national team could follow if he impresses at PSV. "Of course, at the start of a season I am busy setting goals. Reaching the Netherlands squad is certainly one that I have in mind."