Michiel Kramer reveals which manager he nearly fought with

Michiel Kramer and Gert Kruys are clearly not the best of friends, judging by the story the former told at the bar on Vandaag Inside on Friday evening.

Kramer has spoken before about his time at FC Volendam under Gert Kruys. Last June, he said on De Oranjezomer that Kruys "belittled" players.

"I can take that up to a certain point, but sooner or later it just goes a step too far. I can’t say exactly what he said. That’s for the biography," Kramer said at the time.

On Vandaag Inside, he has now revealed a little more about his spell at Volendam under the father of Rick Kruys. "He was very condescending towards me."

"I was young and he spoke in a condescending way. Not only to me, but also to other young lads in the squad. He really spoke to us in a belittling manner," Kramer said.

"At a certain point, I’ve had enough. That’s when boiling point is reached. Then we almost fought," Kramer concluded at the bar on the programme.