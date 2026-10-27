Míchel receives encouraging message from recovering Ajax player

Caio Henrique has hinted that he is nearing a return in an Instagram post. The Brazilian Ajax wing-back has missed the last five matches with a thigh injury.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Henrique is in Ajax's gym. The accompanying text reads 'Almost there', followed by three crosses referencing Amsterdam's coat of arms. The wing-back is currently following an individual training programme.

Henrique suffered the injury in the 23rd minute of the 2-2 home draw against Excelsior on 19 September. After a tackle by Eric da Silva Moreira, he immediately clutched his thigh and covered his eyes with his hands. He had to come off and has not played since.

After the 1-2 away win against Sparta Rotterdam, manager Míchel Sánchez briefly addressed Henrique's fitness. The Spanish coach could not say for certain whether Henrique would be available again after the upcoming international break.

Owen Wijndal has played at left-back three times since Henrique was sidelined, performing particularly well against FC Groningen in a 2-5 win. Away at Sparta, Míchel chose Youri Baas, while Jofre Torrents got the nod on the left against Hajduk Split in the Conference League.

Last summer, Ajax paid AS Monaco ten million euros for Henrique. The 29-year-old left-back signed a four-year contract in Amsterdam.

The big-money signing has made twelve appearances for Ajax in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie and the Conference League qualifying round, providing two assists.