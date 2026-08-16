Míchel opts for Youri Baas and names Godts’ replacement

Míchel Sánchez has named Ajax's line-up for the home game against sc Heerenveen. The Spanish coach has left Julian Brandt on the bench. Daley Blind picked up physical complaints in midweek against Shelbourne FC and is not involved.

Big-money signing Caio Henrique starts in his usual left-back spot, just as he did last week against PEC Zwolle. Aaron Bouwman partners Youri Baas in the centre, with Baas coming in for Blind. Lucas Rosa starts at right-back.

There is no place in midfield for Brandt or Jorthy Mokio. Míchel has gone with Youri Regeer, Davy Klaassen and number 10 Oscar Gloukh.

Further forward, Ajax must now make do without Mika Godts. The Belgian forward completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

That means Ajax's goal threat in Amsterdam will have to come from Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg and Abdellah Ouazane.

Ajax and sc Heerenveen kick off at 4.45pm at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Gloukh, Klaassen; Berghuis, Dolberg, Ouazane.