Míchel makes major changes to Ajax's line-up in Groningen

Three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split, Ajax face FC Groningen. Coach Míchel Sánchez has settled on his starting XI for the 16:45 kick-off, making several changes.

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa is back at right-back, with Thilo Kehrer dropping to the bench. Aaron Bouwman and Dies Janse start in central defence, while Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen keep their starting places. Jorthy Mokio completes the trio for Ajax in the far north.

Míchel has moved Julian Brandt to the right wing, while Oscar Gloukh gets another chance on the left. The often-criticised Marcos Leonardo starts as the visitors' central striker.

Among Ajax's substitutes are Tolu Arokodare, Abdellah Ouazane, Youri Baas and Yves Bissouma. They will be looking to make amends after dropping costly points against NEC (1-1) last week.

Next matches GRO Eredivisie 10:45 AJX

FC Groningen line-up: Vaessen; Schreuders, Blokzijl, Rente, Hateboer; De Jonge, Clement; Van der Werff, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Mokio; Brandt, Leonardo; Gloukh.