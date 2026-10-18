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imago-sport-1084573326.jpgHANZA MEDIA
Rian Rosendaal
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Míchel makes major changes to Ajax's line-up in Groningen

FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Ajax
Eredivisie

Three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split, Ajax face FC Groningen. Coach Míchel Sánchez has settled on his starting XI for the 16:45 kick-off, making several changes.

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa is back at right-back, with Thilo Kehrer dropping to the bench. Aaron Bouwman and Dies Janse start in central defence, while Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen keep their starting places. Jorthy Mokio completes the trio for Ajax in the far north.

Míchel has moved Julian Brandt to the right wing, while Oscar Gloukh gets another chance on the left. The often-criticised Marcos Leonardo starts as the visitors' central striker. 

Among Ajax's substitutes are Tolu Arokodare, Abdellah Ouazane, Youri Baas and Yves Bissouma. They will be looking to make amends after dropping costly points against NEC (1-1) last week. 

Next matches
GRO

GRO

Eredivisie

18 Oct 2026

AJX

AJX

FC Groningen line-up: Vaessen; Schreuders, Blokzijl, Rente, Hateboer; De Jonge, Clement; Van der Werff, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson 

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Mokio; Brandt, Leonardo; Gloukh.

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