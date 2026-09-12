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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Míchel includes two starting debutants for Ajax against Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
Fortuna Sittard
Ajax
Eredivisie

Ajax want a response in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie after the 3-1 defeat to PSV. Coach Míchel has now named his side for the away trip to Fortuna Sittard, with two debutants in the starting XI. 

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal in Sittard. Anton Gaaei lines up on the right of the back four. Thilo Kehrer comes in for Aaron Bouwman, who is recovering after the challenge by Ruben van Bommel last week. Youri Baas partners Kehrer in defence against Fortuna. Caio Henrique starts at left-back.

After making his debut off the bench against PSV, Sofyan Amrabat now comes into the starting XI. Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield against Danny Buijs' side. Davy Klaassen drops to the bench for now.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis gets another chance to impress on the right, while Oliver Edvardsen starts on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the visitors from Amsterdam.

Fortuna Sittard line-up:

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Willem II crest
Willem II
WII
Eredivisie
Willem II crest
Willem II
WII
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Caio Henrique; Amrabat, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Edvardsen

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