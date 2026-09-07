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Rian Rosendaal

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Míchel heavily criticised after debacle against PSV: 'That is the future of Ajax'

Ajax

Valentijn Driessen cannot understand why Abdellah Ouazane did not start for Ajax in Saturday's Eredivisie showdown against PSV (1-3). The De Telegraaf  football editor-in-chief believes coach Míchel blundered by picking Oscar Gloukh on the left wing.

"Ouazane and Brandt have been the revelation at Ajax in recent weeks. So much danger came from them. Especially after Godts' departure. And then you get a big match and what does the coach do? He takes Ouazane out," sighed a surprised Driessen on Monday in Kick-Off. 

"I really think that is an incomprehensible decision," said Driessen, handing the Spanish Ajax coach a failing grade. "To break up that pairing for a match like this. That boy is simply Ajax's future. If that boy had not performed, then fine. But instead you get lumbered with Gloukh again."

"And Gloukh simply is not it. He is and remains not of Ajax level," the Eredivisie watcher said in a scathing verdict on the attacking midfielder and winger of the Amsterdam club. "He is much more of a futsal player than a player for Ajax."

Driessen continued his criticism: "Dest has never had it so easy. He could just keep pushing forward. And on the ball Gloukh hardly did anything either. So he was only there playing on the left wing."

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He also took aim at Ajax's Brazilian left-back: "And Dest kept going past Caio Henrique on the right all the time. That man simply cannot defend. Maybe he can do something on the ball, but we have seen very little of that. But he cannot defend,"

Ouazane came on in the 72nd minute through Míchel. It did not prove a masterstroke, as Ajax eventually lost 1-3 to an efficient PSV.

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