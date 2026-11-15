Michael Reiziger sees another player withdraw after Kees Smit and calls up a Feyenoord player

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Thijmen Blokzijl has left the Netherlands Under-21s' training camp with immediate effect. The FC Groningen defender has fallen ill and Thijs Kraaijeveld will replace him, according to a KNVB press release.

On Friday, the Netherlands Under-21s faced Denmark Under-21s in Denmark in the first match of their two-legged tie, with a place at the youth European Championship at stake.

Michael Reiziger's side raced into a 0-2 lead thanks to two own goals. Thom van Bergen made the final score 0-3.

With their European Championship place almost secured, the Netherlands Under-21s must clear the final hurdle without Blokzijl.

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Blokzijl's absence is not a major blow. He did not start in Denmark, where Dies Janse and Aaron Bouwman formed the central defensive partnership.

In his place, 19-year-old Kraaijeveld joins the squad. He has played eight Eredivisie matches for Feyenoord this season.

A product of the club's youth ranks, the centre-back can also play as a defensive midfielder.

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Reiziger had already seen Kees Smit ruled out of the match against Denmark. The AZ midfielder was due to join up this week, but suffered a setback and will not be involved after all.

For Smit, that setback means he will be 'unavailable for the coming weeks'.