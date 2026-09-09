Argentina's supporters were waiting on a contract renewal for their champion coach Lionel Scaloni. Instead, Lionel Messi's retirement has sparked an unexpected crisis inside the national federation, throwing the future of the World Cup-winning boss into doubt despite a deal that runs until next December.

A shocking statement after the final

Scaloni lit the fuse roughly two months ago, after his side's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. "I will fulfil the terms of my contract, and after that we will see what happens," he said, opening the door to speculation about his exit.

Those firm words have not dented the optimism inside the Argentine federation. Under president Claudio Tapia, they believe there is a chance to keep him, and the coach knows they want him to stay. For now, his stance is to let the dust settle. Not much time has passed, they reason, since the nineteenth of July.

The decisive Messi factor

Messi's retirement hits Scaloni's decision directly. But the deciding factor in whether he stays is how he feels about the work and the new project that will emerge.

People close to the national team believe, according to "tyc sports", that "the Scaloni era" as we know it, the best team of its time, ended in New York. Without Messi, Scaloni loses the soul of the side and its leader.

Messi's presence carried Argentina to the top of the world rankings, and that cannot be forgotten. The squad still boasts wonderful players. Even so, the team will slip to a lower level.

Any new project needs a leader of real strength and determination, and Scaloni himself needs that same energy to carry on.

No negotiations so far

No talks are under way between the two parties right now, according to the Argentine newspaper, only optimism. Federation officials know they must convince the World Cup-winning coach, who left no room for doubt after the final.

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