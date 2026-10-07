Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on his Argentina career. For 21 years he wore the Albiceleste shirt, living through unforgettable moments across triumph and heartbreak, and now he has officially called time on his international journey.

Across his social media accounts, Messi confirmed that his last match for his country, the 3-0 win over Benin in the early hours of Wednesday, was the final farewell. He spoke of mixed emotions as he closed one of the most remarkable careers in the history of football.

Messi said: "Yesterday's match was my last, and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white shirt. I know I am making the right decision. It was an amazing journey, full of joys as well as some sorrows, but I am certain that every step I took was worth the effort."

The Argentina captain added: "There are still many things I want to say. It is impossible to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This journey would have been impossible without my family, who were always by my side and supported me, especially in the difficult times, when I needed them most."

Messi recalls Maradona

Part of his message went to his former team-mates and the coaches who shared the ride with him, with special words for the late legend Diego Maradona.

He said: "My friends were also an indispensable part, as were all my team-mates and the coaches I worked with, along with their technical staff. And I do not want to forget Diego, who put our country in the place it deserves, and as I always say, I know he helped us, whether when he was here with us or from the heavens, in every step we took."

Those words summed up a journey of more than two decades. Across it the Argentine ran the full range of emotions, bowing out as one of the greatest icons his country's football has ever produced.

Thanks to God and to the clubs

To close, Messi made a point of thanking the clubs he played for, noting that they had always respected his wish to represent his country.

He said: "Thank you to the clubs I played for, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to devote myself to my country when it was time to wear the national team shirt. And of course, thanks to God, for without His guidance and will, we would not have even dreamed of reaching here in the first place."

His final line read: "I am grateful to you. I love you very much, and I will miss you, and I will always thank you for being by our side and by my side."

More than 200 matches: a legendary ending

Messi gave Argentina more than 20 years. He played over 200 matches and stands as the team's all-time top scorer, miles clear of his nearest rivals.

The number 10 also led his country to the 2022 World Cup title, with the Copa América thrown in for good measure. He leaves a historic mark on the shirt as one of the finest ever to pull on the sky blue and white.

Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could not let the message pass. The two have been linked for years of fierce competition that never curdled into enmity, instead maturing into mutual respect between two of the greatest footballers in history.

Ronaldo wrote in a comment on Messi's post on Instagram: "Leo, long years defending your country, and a story that will remain forever. All my respect for what you achieved with Argentina. A hug."

His message lands at a difficult time. The Portuguese star is embroiled in a crisis with national team coach Jorge Jesus, having walked out of the squad's camp and now facing the threat of a disciplinary sanction.

Ronaldo, though, insisted on Tuesday that he has no plans to retire from international football. He wants to carry on.

This is not the first message he has sent Messi of late. Back in August, the Portuguese offered his condolences to his Argentine rival after the death of his father.