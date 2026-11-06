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Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026 MLS goalGetty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Messi makes his decision: will he move to the Argentine league?

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC
Inter Miami CF
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer
Argentina
US

Earlier media reports had linked Messi with a return to his hometown.

Lionel Messi has made up his mind. The Argentine legend is staying at Inter Miami, according to a press report.

The former Barcelona star intends to see out his contract with the American club, which runs until 2028 at the earliest, and could even extend his stay in the United States beyond that. There are no negotiations under way over a return to his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

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Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that Messi has no plans to leave Inter Miami, nor to move to Newell's Old Boys on loan, despite recent reports linking him with a return to Argentina.

Messi and his family feel very happy in Miami, Romano added, and his focus is on completing his current deal. Any talk of continuing beyond 2028 can wait until later.

Back in October 2025, Inter Miami announced they had extended their Argentine captain's contract until the end of the 2028 MLS season, drawing a line under the short-term speculation over his future.

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and his arrival sent global interest in the American league soaring. He also fired the club to their first trophies: the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Why the Newell's Old Boys talk? It stems from his ties to the club where it all began. He joined the Rosario side's academy aged seven, before leaving Argentina for Barcelona at 13.

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