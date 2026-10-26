Messi follows in Buffon's footsteps in the Ballon d'Or race

Lionel Messi has set a notable record in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Argentina legend's achievement stands out.

The Ballon d'Or organisers revealed the first 20 names on the shortlist, and the Flea was nowhere to be seen. That absence confirmed his place among the top 10.

Statistics specialists "Stats Foot" report that Messi, at 39 years and four months, is the oldest player to feature among the top 10 in the Ballon d'Or since Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on 7 December 2017, when he was 39 years and 10 months.

His 2026 was quite the ride. Messi dragged his national team all the way to the World Cup final, only to lose out to Spain.