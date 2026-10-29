Inter Miami escaped certain defeat with a last-gasp equaliser against Cincinnati, salvaging a 2-2 draw in the early hours of this morning in Major League Soccer.

Luis Suarez put Inter Miami ahead in the 61st minute. Kenji Mboma Dem levelled for Cincinnati on 80 minutes, and teammate Samuel Gidi struck again in the 86th to turn the game around.

Up popped Riquelme Filipe in the 90th minute to score his first goal in Major League Soccer and rescue a point for Inter Miami.

The draw still saw Inter Miami slip to third in the Eastern Conference, after New England beat New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday to climb into second.

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That victory took New England to 58 points, two clear of third-placed Inter Miami, with Nashville out in front on 71.

Sunday now looms large for Messi's side, who travel to face New England Revolution. The result could decide who finishes second in the East, and perhaps second spot in the Major League Soccer Cup play-offs too.

It marks the penultimate game of the regular season for the Miami outfit, who finish at home to Charlotte on 7 November.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, blew the chance to edge closer to a play-off berth, stuck on 43 points in eighth.

Inconsistency continues to plague Inter Miami, who were beaten 2-0 by New York Red Bulls in the previous round.

Lionel Messi neither created nor scored today. Since the World Cup, the Flea has featured in 15 Major League Soccer matches, and in that run Inter Miami have managed just 4 wins, 4 defeats and 7 draws.