Messi continues his generosity with a huge donation in Barcelona

Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has donated 2.6 million euros to help build a huge hospital complex dedicated to treating childhood cancer in the Spanish city of Barcelona, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".

The Sant Joan de Déu centre in Barcelona will treat at least 400 patients a year. The idea is to offer children with cancer comprehensive care by bringing every service linked to their treatment under one roof.

This latest gesture adds to a string of charitable works tied to Messi's name over recent years, work that spans health, education and sport.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Listed on the official website of the Messi Foundation are a number of projects the player has joined or helped fund. He has backed research into childhood leukaemia, donated medical equipment to a hospital in Rosario, his birthplace in Argentina, and supported a scheme fighting child malnutrition in Mozambique.

Time and again, Messi uses his influence and global fame to champion humanitarian causes, especially those tied to children's health. It is an extension of the charitable work he carries out off the pitch.