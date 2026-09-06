Inter Miami proved once again that their problems are far from fixed. They dominated for long spells but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Heavy rain forced a delay of around two hours from the scheduled kick-off, leaving the organisers with no choice but to push the start back after the downpour flooded the pitch.

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"The Herons" bossed the opening minutes, though Atlanta stayed dangerous every time they broke forward, according to the Spanish newspaper"AS".

Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, rising to head past the Atlanta United goalkeeper.

The reply was swift. Miguel Almiron drilled a powerful shot into the bottom corner to level things up in the 35th minute.

Miami refused to sit back. They restored their lead before the interval when Tadeo Segovia's cross was turned home by Luis Suarez, in the 45+1 minute.

Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kept the visitors out with a string of fine stops, the pick of them coming in the 78th minute. Almiron then had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot, but St. Clair saved that too.

Another error handed the visitors a second penalty, and Breel Embolo made no mistake, hauling the game level in the 87th minute.

The result kept Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference of the American league "MLS", with Atlanta United still stuck in the penultimate spot.

According to "Sofascore", Lionel Messi put in a good performance, earning a rating of 7.3.

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