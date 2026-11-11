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Not all heroes start matches. Some wait on the bench, to appear at the decisive moment and turn everything upside down. This is exactly what Mikel Merino does with the Spanish national team, the player who has become Luis de la Fuente's secret weapon, and the man who settles the big matches when others fall short.

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Merino sat alongside coach Luis de la Fuente at the press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash between the Czech Republic and Spain. The Arsenal man spoke about his role as an influential substitute for the national team, something he's embraced with calm and pride. He insists he feels his worth despite rarely starting.

"Those who finish the matches are the ones who win championships," he told, according to "Cadena SER" radio. The phrase has become a slogan for a Spanish side enjoying a golden era.

"I feel appreciated"

Talk at the conference centred on Merino's knack for changing the course of matches, and on his situation at Arsenal, where he, like teammate and friend Martin Zubimendi, hasn't found the regular minutes he craves.

Asked about his desire to start, Merino replied: "Of course, any player would want that, but I feel appreciated, and so do my teammates. I will not complain about the coach's decision, but everyone hopes to have an important role".

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"I consider it a positive thing," he added. "It is not limited to a single context. Congratulations are always a positive thing, even if you come on from the substitutes' bench".

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The man of decisive moments

Merino knows exactly what this role is worth. He's scored some of the most decisive goals of this golden era, from the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Germany to the strike that sealed Portugal's fate at the last World Cup.

Every time, he's come off the bench. Every time, he's been Luis de la Fuente's golden successor. That's why he feels his importance to the national team: "I feel appreciated, and so do my teammates".

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Coming to terms with the role isn't easy, as he admitted: "It is difficult to come to terms with because we compete and think about football individually. Having a coach who makes me look at football with a different view, and his role is very complex, with the physical power of this sport, and the existence of five substitutions. Often, as Luis affirms, those who finish the matches are the ones who win championships, and this is what convinces you the most".

"Arsenal is the best club in the world"

On the lack of minutes at Arsenal, a problem Zubimendi shares, Merino was clear and understanding.

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"The situation is different," he said. "Martin and I are fully aware of Arsenal's situation. For me, it is the best club in the world, with a very strong squad, and it is very difficult to get a chance to play, but I am waiting to see if things can be changed".

No talk of records

Does the unbeaten run come up in the dressing room? Merino didn't hesitate.

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"We have not talked about it at all during this break," he said. "We deal with it calmly. We know it is important. Records are assessed in the future, but at the moment, we are only thinking about the next match".

He also had words for teammate Barrenechea following his injury: "I have not spoken to him, but I wish him a speedy recovery. He deserves it, and I am sure he will get his chance again".

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With the calm of the greats and the confidence of a man who knows his value, Merino carries on. He doesn't complain. He doesn't grumble. He waits for his moment, and when it comes, he shows no mercy, because he knows full well that championships aren't decided by those who start the match, but by those who finish it.