Renowned football agent Jorge Mendes has named the player he expects to win this year's Ballon d'Or from "France Football".

Mendes said, in comments highlighted by the official account of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the "X" network: "The Ballon d'Or is clearly for Lamine Yamal".

He went on: "Yamal is the best and the gap between him and the other candidates is very clear. You all know that".





The shortlist also features other nominees such as Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Fabián Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain).

Mendes, who represents a number of Barcelona players, met Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club, on Monday to discuss matters related to the team.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing sources close to Barcelona, that the meeting was not about the upcoming transfer windows. It comes just a few days after the summer window closed.



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