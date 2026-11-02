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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Mendes drops a bombshell regarding Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid
B. Silva
LaLiga
Spain
Portugal

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Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
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Jorge Mendes, the renowned players' agent, has lifted the lid on the difficulties he faced at the start of Bernardo Silva's career, revealing that many doubted the Portugal star's ability and predicted he would never rise above first or second division clubs.

Speaking at the "Leading the Game" event, part of the Executive MBA programme in football run by Católica Porto Business School and the Portuguese Liga Business School, Mendes reflected on his memories of the player and the scepticism he met when he tried to convince officials of his talent.

Mendes said: "I was told several times: Jorge, forget it, you have no chance, Bernardo Silva will never be an important player. At best, he will play in the first or second division, and perhaps with a team like Paços de Ferreira."

Assessing young talent, the agent explained, often comes down to personal impressions, especially inside academies. Some clubs favour players with greater physical attributes, and that mindset coloured how officials viewed Bernardo Silva's potential in his early days.

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Several parties refused to keep the player, he added, and pushed for a move to Monaco rather than give him a chance beyond his first year. Mendes had to work hard to convince the club president to hold on to him.

Turning to the qualities that set Bernardo Silva apart, Mendes described a player who keeps the ball superbly and dictates the rhythm of a game, rather than one who relies on constant running. Manchester City, he felt, was the perfect fit for those abilities.

The agent signed off with a simple point. Bernardo Silva's career made a mockery of the predictions that dogged him early on, and he went on to become one of the most prominent players in the history of Portuguese football.

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