Brazil has erupted over Memphis Depay's missed penalty. Club legend Neto tore into the Dutch striker on Radio Craque, and the fans also made their feelings clear in numbers.

Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, Memphis became Corinthians' villain. The forward missed a penalty deep into stoppage time against Estudiantes with the score at 0-1, sending the Brazilian club out in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

After the match, Memphis dropped to his knees to apologise to the club's fans, but it made no difference. Supporters booed the Netherlands' all-time top scorer loudly.

José Ferreira Neto, who played 95 matches for the club, had also seen enough of Memphis. "What did Memphis hold against the Corinthians team? The coaching staff? Money that you still owed him. It was the most dreadful penalty in the history of Corinthians," he began.

Then Neto went even further. "I am just a man, an idol of Corinthians, I am one of the biggest idols in the history of Corinthians. At a moment like this, I don't want to crucify anyone. But Memphis thinks he is more important than Corinthians, that he is the man. And you fans who admire him, the Memphis girls, now you are protecting him," he continued.

His anger did not stop there. "It is not just about missing the penalty, it is much more than that. Corinthians are bigger than everyone, bigger than Rivellino, bigger than Marcelinho, bigger than Sócrates, bigger than Biro Biro, bigger than me... This man arrived and you all thought he owned Corinthians, you internet people who admire him and criticise us because we tell the truth. It is remarkable, 21 matches and one goal. The year ended for Corinthians because of Memphis," concluded the furious former midfielder.

Supporters turned on the striker after the final whistle as well. As well as the boos, graffiti appeared on buildings around the stadium saying the former PSV and Manchester United player must leave the club, according to the Brazilian branch of ESPN.