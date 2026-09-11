The race for the Ballon d'Or has ignited early. Kylian Mbappé forced his way into the circle of candidates after his former coach José Mourinho backed him publicly, placing him among the leading contenders alongside Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé's comments about his own chances drew widespread attention. The Frenchman spoke with clear confidence, stressing that he feels this could be his year, while acknowledging the final decision rests with the voters.

"When you play for the best club in the world, people automatically link you to these awards, whether collective or individual," Mbappé said. "Many people talk to me in the street about the Ballon d'Or and mention me as a possible candidate to win it, and it is an award that represents a great achievement for any player."

The Real Madrid star added: "I made a lot of history this summer in the most important sporting tournament, but we will see what happens. I have a feeling that this is the right year to win it, but there is still plenty of time, and people are free to vote for whoever they see as the best player in the world."

Those comments sparked a wave of controversy. Some Real Madrid critics read Mbappé's self-confidence as arrogance. Walid Regragui, the former Morocco coach, leapt to the striker's defence, insisting the words reflected frankness rather than conceit.

"Why should he be a hypocrite like some players and say he wants to win, but does not believe he deserves it?" Regragui said. "At least he is honest and confident in himself. As for the question of whether he deserves the award or not, that is another matter."

The Moroccan coach reckons the competition looks wide open this year, and picking a winner is anything but simple.

"It will be very difficult to predict the winner this year," he explained. "Everyone is competing and believes that this is the year they can win. Alongside Mbappé, there is Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, and many others."

For Regragui, Mbappé has no need to hide his ambition or pretend he doesn't want the award as long as he believes he can win it. Owning that ambition, he argues, beats diplomatic statements that mask the real desire to be crowned.