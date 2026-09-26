Mbappé receive clarity over feared knee injury

Real Madrid have received clarity over Kylian Mbappé's injury. The French star forward has suffered a strain to the posterior capsule of his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

Real Madrid have now officially confirmed the diagnosis. The injury is far less serious than first feared, after initial reports pointed to a longer spell out.

Mbappé picked up the injury during France's Nations League match against Turkey. He scored the only goal of the game, but hurt his knee in the process. Because there was no contact with an opponent, fears of a serious injury quickly grew.

The Real Madrid superstar initially tried to carry on. Five minutes later, he could not continue and Désiré Doué replaced him.

After the match, head coach Zinédine Zidane had already said that Mbappé would leave the France squad. "He is not doing well. We are not going to take any risks. He suffered a knee injury when striking the ball and the situation does not look good enough for him to continue."

Mbappé will therefore miss France's remaining internationals in this break. He will not feature in the Nations League matches against Belgium and will also be absent against Italy.

For Real Madrid, though, the definitive diagnosis will come as a huge relief. It now appears Mbappé's participation in El Clásico against FC Barcelona on 25 October is no longer in danger.