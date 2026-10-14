Kylian Mbappe is poised to take a notable record off Lionel Messi when Real Madrid face Roma on Wednesday evening in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

The France forward has racked up 99 Champions League appearances across three clubs: Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Play against Roma and he brings up his century.

Statistics from UEFA's official website confirm what that milestone would mean. Mbappe becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 100 matches, taking the record from the Barcelona legend and current Inter Miami captain.

Age is where the gap shows. Mbappe is 27 years and 298 days old. Messi was 28 years and 84 days when he hit his 100th appearance in a Barcelona shirt.

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Those 99 games have brought the Frenchman 71 goals in Europe's elite competition, a return of 0.71 per match.