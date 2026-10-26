Mbappé picks the Clásico hero and sends a decisive message

Kylian Mbappe reached his 100th goal in a Real Madrid shirt on a night to remember. The France striker bagged both goals as the royal club beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official channel "RMTV", Mbappe shifted the focus onto his team-mates, insisting the collective effort mattered far more than his own heroics in sealing the three points.

"The hero of today's match is the team and the group, because we knew we had to play like men and as one team," said the French striker. "We prepared well in the recent matches, we played with the right mentality and we gave our all."

There were tough spells in the contest, he admitted, but also stretches when Real Madrid took control. Staying in the La Liga title race was what counted, he added, and the work has to continue if they want to keep collecting points.

Mbappe refuses to settle for beating Barcelona

Beating Barcelona counts for little, the Real Madrid star warned, unless the team keep the good results coming. "Five consecutive wins mean nothing to us, we want to win every match," he said.

Racing Santander are next, and Mbappe wants the same intensity carried into that game. A win over Barcelona lifts the mood, he explained, but it doesn't mean the season is done or the job complete.

100 goals: Ronaldo ahead of him in the achievement

Mbappe walked out of the Camp Nou wearing a shirt with the number 100, marking the milestone with Real Madrid.

Scoring goals and helping the team makes him happy, he said, yet the collective win mattered more than any personal number.

Real Madrid have the quality to hit their targets, the Frenchman explained, but titles demand team spirit. The players must move as one group, he stressed, because that is the only route to the club's ambitions this season.