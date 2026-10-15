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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Mbappé continues to write history with an exceptional achievement

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
K. Mbappe
Italy
Spain
France

Kylian Mbappe added another line to the record books on Wednesday night, finding the net in Real Madrid's 4-3 Champions League win over Roma.

The Frenchman opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico in a thriller.

According to the Opta statistics network, that strike took Mbappe to 500 goal contributions in his club career across all competitions, in the shirts of Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid".

Opta added: "Kylian Mbappe's contributions have come from scoring 378 goals and providing 122 assists."

Victory lifted Real Madrid to six points. Roma stay stuck on one.

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