Mbappé continues to write history with an exceptional achievement

Kylian Mbappe added another line to the record books on Wednesday night, finding the net in Real Madrid's 4-3 Champions League win over Roma.

The Frenchman opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico in a thriller.

According to the Opta statistics network, that strike took Mbappe to 500 goal contributions in his club career across all competitions, in the shirts of Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid".

Opta added: "Kylian Mbappe's contributions have come from scoring 378 goals and providing 122 assists."

Victory lifted Real Madrid to six points. Roma stay stuck on one.