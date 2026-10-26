Kylian Mbappé has arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London. The Real Madrid striker finished top scorer in the Champions League, La Liga and the World Cup.

A first Ballon d'Or would cap it all. Mbappé faces fierce competition, though, from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.





Speaking to L'Équipe at the London Palladium, the Real Madrid man addressed his status as one of the frontrunners for the award.

"I know I am the talk of the moment," Mbappé told Foot Mercato. "You know me, and it does not bother me, I know I cannot please everyone."

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"I do not want to change and become someone else," he added. "It is very difficult for me to be someone else."

He had not written a victory speech either. "No, that is bad luck, you just have to enjoy the moment and see how things go in the evening."



