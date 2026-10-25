'If you don't believe, you've already failed!' – Hero Maxi Beier speaks out after Dortmund thunderbolt

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Borussia Dortmund forward Maxi Beier expressed delight after coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in BVB's 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The German attacker highlighted the importance of belief and relentless training routines.

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Beier strike seals dramatic three points for Black and Yellows

Maxi Beier produced a moment of magic in the 80th minute to hand Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at a sold-out Signal Iduna Park. Beier initiated the move on the left wing, feeding substitute Jobe Bellingham before receiving a precise lay-off.

The 68th-minute substitute unleashed a curling 17-metre effort past Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu into the far top corner.

The goal secured BVB's fifth win of the Bundesliga campaign, taking them to the top of the table.

Forward credits relentless practice for far-corner specialty

Speaking to Sky after the final whistle, Beier revealed that his spectacular long-range finish was no accident. "I practice those shots a lot in training," Beier explained.

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"Of course, I’m happy that it went in like that. Believing in [our ability to score late] is the most important thing."

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"If you don’t believe in it, you've already failed," the forward asserted.

Beier embraces demanding schedule amid BVB winning run

Despite BVB navigating a brutal run of matches across European and domestic competitions, Beier insisted the squad thrives under heavy workloads. "It’s been a demanding few weeks so far," Beier admitted.

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"But we all love the game and being out on the field."

Beier's decisive contribution validated Niko Kovac's second-half tactical substitutions.

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Dortmund attacker aims to maintain goalscoring touch

Beier's goal-scoring form provides Kovac with potent offensive options ahead of a crucial stretch in Dortmund's season.

BVB turn their attention to a midweek DFB-Pokal tie against Werder Bremen before facing Bayern Munich.

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The German international will look to keep his spot in Kovac's attacking rotation.



