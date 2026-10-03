Mauro Júnior enjoys an excellent substitute appearance for Brazil, who win 0-4

Brazil made it two friendly wins in four days on Saturday. After a 2-4 victory over Australia, India were swept aside too: 0-4. Estêvão, Pedro dos Santos and Samuel Lino, with two, got the goals in Kolkata. PSV's Mauro Júnior also impressed off the bench.

At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Mauro started among the substitutes and replaced Arthur Dias after an hour. Ancelotti picked no fewer than six players from the Brazilian Série A. Vinícius Júnior, Andrey Santos, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos and Estêvão were all in from the start as well.

With just under half an hour gone, Estêvão put the Divine Canaries ahead. Matheuzinho drove through and fed the Chelsea forward, who squared up his man. Estêvão carved out the shooting angle and drilled the ball into the near corner past goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh: 0-1.

The goal was Estêvão's first of the season. The right winger did not stop there and grabbed his first assist before the break. He slipped Pedro through at exactly the right moment. The Flamengo striker passed up the chance to square for the unmarked Vinícius and finished clinically: 0-2.

Shortly before Mauro came on, Brazil struck again after the break. Pedro teed up his Flamengo team-mate Lino with a neat backheel, and the former Atlético Madrid defender bent his right-footed finish home: 0-3.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Lino wrapped it up at 0-4. The full-back took Mauro's pass, cut inside and again scored with his right foot. Moments earlier, Mauro had also made a vital defensive contribution by clearing an Indian effort off the line.

So Brazil kept their clean sheet and will be back in action in November. The five-time world champions face Japan and Singapore next.







