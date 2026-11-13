Maurice Steijn returns to save ADO Den Haag

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Maurice Steijn is the new head coach of ADO Den Haag. The 52-year-old signed a contract on Friday until mid-2028 with the club he previously served as a player and coach.

After playing in ADO's youth ranks and first team, Steijn worked as a youth coach and head coach. He took charge of exactly 100 ADO matches. The Hague native went on to coach VVV-Venlo, Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam, among others.

Steijn had been without a club since leaving Sparta last summer. He was free to take charge at ADO, who recently sacked Robin Peter because of poor results.

"In Maurice, we are bringing in an experienced head coach who knows the club like no one else and understands what ADO Den Haag mean to the city and the supporters," said Director of Football Steven Gunn. "At Sparta, he has already shown that he can save a team from relegation and then help them develop further."

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"He knows how to get the most out of his players, and we see his approach as a good foundation for achieving our aim of staying in the Eredivisie together," Gunn added.

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ADO also announced that Jay Driessen and Levi Schwiebbe will serve as Steijn's assistants. Steijn can get straight to work, with an away match against Ajax awaiting on 22 November.

Currently 17th in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, ADO beat Sparta 3-1 at home last week. Bottom club Willem II are five points behind.

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Before the winter break, ADO play five more times in the Eredivisie. FC Utrecht and Excelsior visit Den Haag, while ADO travel to NEC and Willem II.