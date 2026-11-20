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Maurice Steijn returns as ADO Den Haag manager on Sunday against Ajax in Amsterdam, where he worked between July and October 2023. In an interview with NU.nl the manager says he could have worked with Ajax's current squad.

Steijn's time at Ajax coincided with one of the darkest seasons in the Amsterdam club's history. Technical director Sven Mislintat brought him to the club, but went his own way and was sacked in September 2023.

Three years later, Ajax are in a better position. Their squad also appears considerably stronger after technical director Jordi Cruijff's efforts last summer. Asked about the differences between the squads, Steijn used the word 'jealous' in an earlier interview. He now qualifies that somewhat.

"Jealous might have been the wrong word," Steijn tells NU.nl. "But people at Ajax are working together excellently now. That's the basis for success. I've had that cooperation at all my clubs, but unfortunately not at Ajax. That's a shame."

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Steijn grins, though a hint of envy remains. "If you look at the difference between the players brought in during my time and those Cruijff has brought in, it speaks for itself. Could I have worked with Ajax's current squad? Yes, certainly."

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Despite his unsuccessful spell, Steijn looks back fondly on his time in the capital. "Ajax remain a special club to me. I always receive a very warm welcome there. And I still know some players and people who work at the club."

"They're people I've built a relationship with. Though it is one of the matches we still have to play this season. That's how it is, too." ADO currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie, so the pressure is firmly on.

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ADO head to Amsterdam in good spirits after winning their last match before the international break. They beat Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 at home.

Just three points separate ADO from 12th-placed Sparta. Before the winter break, Steijn's side have several crucial matches to play, including against Excelsior (at home) and bottom-placed Willem II (away).