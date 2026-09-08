Italian Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi has praised Jose Mourinho, discussing the Portuguese coach's return to Real Madrid and drawing a striking comparison between the current Inter Milan side led by Cristian Chivu and the team that won the historic treble in 2010 with the Special One.

The former Italian defender says the Romanian coach reminds him of Mourinho in that era because he conveys the same sense of confidence in decisive moments.

Analysing the two coaches' personalities in an interview with "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Materazzi said: "There is no need to panic, you just have to make the right changes".

Mourinho's return to the Bernabeu came as no surprise to the 2006 World Cup winner. If anything, he believes the relationship between the Portuguese coach and Florentino Perez was the key to his return to lead Real Madrid.

He explained, as reported by the newspaper "Marca": "I know the relationship he has with Florentino, and the great trust he places in Jose. He brought him back to lead Real Madrid".

According to Materazzi, the Portuguese coach will keep doing what he does best: "Taking on all the responsibilities and becoming the sole leader of the team".

The former centre-back made a striking claim about Mourinho's leadership during the interview: "The best thing about Jose is that everyone who plays under his leadership feels like one of his own team, and gives their utmost for him on the pitch".

That ability to connect with players is unique, Materazzi believes, and it explains a large part of the Portuguese coach's success.

Summing it up, Materazzi added: "On the pitch, you are ready to give your life for him", also recalling the close relationship they shared since their days of glory at Inter Milan.

Potential tensions in the Real Madrid dressing room came up too, with Materazzi stressing that Mourinho is an expert at managing sensitive situations.

Asked about rumours of a strained relationship between Tchouameni and Valverde, he answered with complete confidence: "Jose is capable of bringing them together, and they will become close friends".

Ahead of the anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Materazzi believes the match will be decided in midfield. He also pointed clearly to two key factors that pose a danger to any opponent of the Spanish giant.

He said: "I say it frankly because it is the truth: Mbappe, and the Santiago Bernabeu stadium".

That warning comes from someone who knows Mourinho well. When the Portuguese coach feels supported, and has a team designed specifically to meet his needs, he tends to turn any challenge into a winning battle.

One of the most touching moments of the interview came when Materazzi recalled Mourinho's departure from Inter Milan after the treble in 2010.

The former defender remembered the embrace they shared at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after their win in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, and admitted it remains a very special memory for him.

On that conversation with Mourinho, he revealed: "What we said to each other, apart from the phrase 'damn you, you're leaving us with Benitez', will remain a secret between us forever".

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