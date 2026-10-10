Mass revolt against brand-new football rule

Europe’s football associations want to scrap the new three-week international window as soon as possible, the Guardian reports. Dissatisfaction has grown in recent weeks over the workload on players, the mounting injury problems and the financial impact. At a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, it emerged that virtually every association present wants a return to the old system.

FIFA approved the calendar change in 2023, and it came into force for the first time this season with the September and October international windows merged. That left European countries playing four Nations League matches in 11 days.

Injuries among internationals are driving much of the unrest. Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo, Kylian Mbappé, Alexander Isak, Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven all suffered physical problems during the international period. One president of a European football association even described the new set-up to the Guardian as ‘a disaster’.

That is striking because the longer international period was introduced to improve player welfare and cut down on travel. European associations now say it is having the opposite effect, partly because Nations League matches are generally more intense than friendly internationals. It is also harder to rest big names in these games because of what is at stake.

Smaller footballing nations fear the new calendar will hit them hardest. They generally have less depth in their squads and find it tougher to replace key internationals. That could bring sporting consequences too, with Nations League performances deciding qualification for Euro 2028.

Financial concerns also matter. Various associations have said it is difficult to build interest in two home matches in such a short spell and sell enough tickets. One association president did make the case for the new system, pointing out that the longer period gives national coaches more time to work with their players.

UEFA is now the body European associations want to push FIFA into reversing the change, but that looks difficult. The international match calendar is fixed until 2030, and relations between the two organisations have seriously deteriorated.

Much could also depend on FIFA’s future leadership, according to the Guardian. President Gianni Infantino will stand for a new term in March.