Martinelli to stay: Arsenal decide to offload four players

Arsenal are looking to offload four reserve players who did not feature in last Sunday's Community Shield win over Manchester City (3-0).

All eyes were on new signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis as they made their first official appearances in Cardiff. But Mikel Arteta's line-up said just as much about who was missing.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri, Marli Salmon, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson all sat out Arsenal's matchday squad.

Galatasaray want Martinelli. They have tabled an offer worth 45 million euros (38 million pounds) for the winger, who is said to be unwilling to move to Turkey. He has entered the final year of his contract, yet looks set to stay unless another bid arrives.

Salmon is a 16-year-old defender who has featured in four matches for Arsenal's first team, but he must be patient for more chances. The four other absentees could be sold before the transfer deadline on 1 September.

According to the Mirror, citing The Athletic, Hamburg and West Ham are interested in signing Vieira and Nelson respectively after they spent last season on loan.

Napoli, meanwhile, want Jesus, who has 12 months left on his deal. Arsenal may also be forced to let Nwaneri go.