Marseille's financial situation puts Aguerd on La Liga's radar

Olympique de Marseille continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season. The aim is clear: slash the wage bill and free up room for fresh moves in the market. That could see a number of their prominent players shown the door over the coming weeks.

According to Foot Mercato, Real Sociedad have entered the race for Morocco international Nayef Aguerd, capitalising on Marseille's willingness to offload some of their high earners and repair the finances.

Aguerd knows the Real Sociedad shirt well, having worn it on loan from West Ham during the 2024-25 season. The website reckons he is one of the likeliest departures this summer given his market value, a sale that would hand the French club a significant windfall to bolster the coffers.

It is not just the Moroccan defender on the move. Reports suggest Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli is closing in on a switch to Manchester City, while Brazilian winger Igor Paixão keeps drawing interest from several clubs as part of the anticipated overhaul at Marseille.

Interest in the Morocco defender has been building since the window opened. Qatar's Al-Sadd are pushing hard to sign him, and his former club Rennes have also come sniffing around for Aguerd, who had a release clause worth 15 million euros. That window to trigger it closed at the end of last July.

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