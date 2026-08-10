Marseille coach fuels speculation over Akrad's future

Olympique de Marseille have not closed the door on the departure of Morocco international Nayef Aguerd during the summer transfer window, despite the defender remaining part of manager Bruno Genesio's plans so far.

Genesio revealed that Aguerd's future is still under discussion, amid ongoing negotiations over a possible move to another club. At the same time, he made clear his desire to keep the player and his belief that Aguerd can still help the team if he stays.

Moroccan website Al Botola reported the Marseille coach's comments on the Morocco international. "Aguerd? He is still with us, but there are negotiations about his departure. You know that I rely on him, and he can offer us a lot," he said.

The coach also addressed why the Moroccan defender has slipped out of his plans recently. Aguerd had regained his sharpness after recovering from injury, he explained, and fitness was not the only reason he had not featured.

"He has returned from injury, but that is not the reason for his absence," he added.

Those remarks landed as reports continued to link Aguerd with a move to Real Sociedad. Negotiations are approaching the decisive stage, with only a final agreement on the terms of the deal outstanding.

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