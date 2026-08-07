Mark van Bommel was unveiled on Friday as Belgium's head coach. The 49-year-old also addressed whether he had been approached to take charge of the Netherlands national team.

"I'm very happy to be here," said Van Bommel, who has signed a contract with Belgium through to the 2028 European Championship. "I think this challenge suits me."

"In the past two years I never had the feeling: this is what I have to do. From the moment it became concrete, it was wrapped up fairly quickly. This is a job every coach would like, so I had no doubts about it."

Belgium now have their new head coach in Van Bommel, while the Netherlands are still searching for one. Ronald Koeman left after the World Cup and no successor has been appointed yet.

Asked whether he had been approached for that role, Van Bommel was clear. "There was no contact, but I don't mind that either," he said. "I'm happy that the Belgian federation called me to coach the Red Devils. It is a challenge in which I can achieve a lot."

Waiting for a call from Zeist was never part of his thinking. "No, absolutely not. When technical director Vincent (Mannaert, ed.) called me, I immediately knew I had to do this."

Later, when NOS asked Van Bommel whether he had any advice for the KNVB, he replied: "No, I'm not going to say anything at all about that. That is Nigel de Jong's task. It is not my task."