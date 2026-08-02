Mario Götze hits back at provocative remarks by Frankfurt’s former coach Albert Riera

Under the Spaniard, Götze endured a difficult time at Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Over the course of the campaign, the 34-year-old lost his regular place in central midfield and repeatedly had to deal with subtle criticism from his coach.

Riera said, among other things, that despite his status as a leader and World Cup winner, Götze could not do whatever he wanted and had to submit to the coach's decisions.

Speaking about those comments, Götze has now told Bild: "If he thinks he has to say it like that, then he should do so. But it is - let's call it - interesting that he phrased it like that," especially as there had hardly been any communication between the 34-year-old and Riera.

"That would presuppose that we had spoken to each other more often or knew each other well. But that was de facto not the case. If he thinks he has to interpret it that way in his own perception, then he is welcome to do so," Götze continued.

For Götze, the past season had been the craziest of his entire career in many respects. The four months under Riera had been "extremely intense", said the 2014 World Cup winner. "A lot of things did not go and work out the way we had imagined - for me personally, for the club and for the team."

Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt part ways with Albert Riera at the end of the season

Even so, he bears no grudge against his former coach and took no pleasure in his dismissal: "In the end, football is a results business. It did not work. Accordingly, the club also reacted quickly and decisively. I still do not think it is the right way to place the blame on one person alone. Everyone should reflect on their performance. That is the only way things can improve."

Riera replaced the previously dismissed Dino Toppmöller at Eintracht Frankfurt in February, but took only 1.21 points per game from his 14 matches on the touchline (four wins, five draws, five defeats).

At the end of the season, the Spaniard and Eintracht Frankfurt agreed to part ways early. Adi Hütter is the new man on the Eintracht touchline, having previously been in charge of the Hessians between 2018 and 2021.