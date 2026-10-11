Mario Been is not impressed by the newly signed Sofyan Amrabat. The ESPN analyst says the midfielder currently offers Ajax "zero added value", after Ajax dropped two points against NEC on Saturday (1-1).

At the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Been saw an Ajax side lacking creativity and, in his view, Amrabat will not solve that. "He offered zero added value. Sideways passes, and just knocking it back and forth. Anyone can do that."

"In these matches you need creativity. People who can beat players. They were not there", Been said, alarmed by Ajax's display, even though they did go ahead through Tolu Arokodare after seven minutes.

Against NEC, Amrabat stayed on for the full 90 minutes. Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt completed Ajax's three-man midfield, with Davy Klaassen coming on after the break.

By contrast, Been is far more positive about Abdellah Ouazane. The winger again got the chance to prove himself to coach Míchel from the bench. Been does feel, however, that the wide player should be getting far more minutes at Ajax.

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"Why does it take so long before Ouazane comes on? You spend the whole match watching the big names Ajax have signed, but this boy from the club's own academy has more quality in my view", Been had a message for the Amsterdam club's Spanish coach.

"I would always play him. He can beat opponents as well. And that is exactly what is incredibly important in these kinds of matches. If he then has to make the difference in half an hour, that may well be asking too much."

"You can see that Ouazane produces a few good actions. But really he needs much more time to show his qualities", Been said.