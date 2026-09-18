Maresca sounds the alarm before the toughest clash, and reveals a surprise regarding Doku

Manchester City face a fresh test next Sunday when they host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in the fifth round. Italian coach Enzo Maresca rates it among his side's toughest fixtures since the season began.

Maresca covered plenty of ground at his press conference ahead of the clash. He touched on his injured players, the value of rotation, the pressure of succeeding Pep Guardiola, and what makes Sunderland such a threat.

There was good news on Jeremy Doku. The Belgian winger has been sidelined since picking up a calf injury in the Community Shield, but Maresca confirmed he will most likely be available against Sunderland, a welcome boost before the awaited clash.

Rotation gave the players a chance to recover their energy

Wholesale changes to the starting line-up paid off in Thursday's win over Norwich in the English Football League Cup, and Maresca spelled out the benefits.

Resting a number of key players was necessary, the Italian explained, particularly those who had played two full matches against Porto and Manchester United.

Maresca said: "That was extremely important. We rested the players who had played two full matches, 90 consecutive minutes, against Porto and Manchester United. It was necessary to give them a bit of rest, and we hope they will be at full energy in Sunday's match, because it will be a strong contest."

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Maresca reveals the secret behind the successful start

Asked about the reasons behind his strong start at Manchester City, Maresca handed the lion's share of the credit to his players and how quickly they grasped his ideas and instructions.

He said: "First and foremost, the credit goes to the players. The most important thing when joining a new club is to sense how well the players understand what the coach wants. Day after day, match after match, and even with many changes, I notice that what we want has become completely clear to them."

Familiar faces at the club helped, he admitted, though he stressed that the current squad differs greatly from the group he once knew.

He explained: "Of course, the presence of the same people within the club helped me, but the squad of players is completely different, as only three or four players remain from the season I spent here previously. I spend my time with the current players, and so it is new to me, and I am pleased to see an improvement in performance."

Succeeding Guardiola: Maresca explains his position

Following Pep Guardiola was never going to be simple, and Maresca knew from the start that he was taking on the job during a transitional phase after a full decade under the Spaniard.

He said: "When I decided to join the club, I was completely confident that it is a good club and that the players are of a high level. At the same time, I was aware that the club is going through a period of change after ten years under the same coach, alongside the departure of players such as Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Nathan Ake. It is natural for changes to happen, but I am completely confident in our ability to produce good work."

The long international break also came up. It gives Maresca more time to review his side's performance, pick apart previous matches and pinpoint the areas that need work.

Maresca said: "During international breaks, I have always been keen to review all the previous matches and analyse the areas we can improve, and so on, but given that we have three weeks, I will have enough time to rewatch all the matches."

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Maresca warns of Sunderland's strength

Maresca was in no doubt about the danger Sunderland pose. He watched their match against Arsenal live, then went back over it in recent days to study the detail.

The Italian coach said: "I watched their match against Arsenal live, then rewatched it over the past few days. One can see how strong they are, and I believe they did not deserve to lose that match."

He added: "They are a very strong side and are excellently coached, and they have also spent enough time together, which makes their style clear whether in possession of the ball or without it."

His verdict on the opponent was blunt: "My impression after watching them is that Sunday's match will be the toughest since the start of the season."