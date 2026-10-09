Manchester City have been handed a significant boost before their eagerly awaited clash with Liverpool. Italian manager Enzo Maresca has settled the situation surrounding Norwegian star Erling Haaland, confirming he is fit to feature in Sunday's Premier League trip to Anfield.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Maresca explained that Haaland had regained his fitness after the international break and was ready for the difficult test against Liverpool.

The Italian turned to the atmosphere he expects at Anfield, acknowledging his side would likely face a passionate welcome from the crowd. He insisted his players had to focus on the pitch, where the performance was the one thing they could control.

Nerves grip him before every match, Maresca added, whether against Liverpool or Ipswich. Playing in exactly these kinds of big encounters, he confirmed, was one of the reasons he got into coaching in the first place.

At 46, Maresca is chasing a flawless start with Manchester City. He has won his first five Premier League matches, and victory over Liverpool would make it six in a row, a historic feat that would place him among a select group of managers to have begun that way in the competition.

This is Maresca's third spell at the club. He came through the academy, later served as assistant to Pep Guardiola, and was part of the backroom staff during the 2022-2023 season that ended with the historic treble.



