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Arsenal v Manchester City - 2026 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim

Translated by

Maresca sends Manchester City back 120 years: Tzolis emulates Beckham

Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester City
Community Shield
E. Maresca
M. Arteta
C. Tzolis
D. Beckham
England
Wales
Italy
Spain
Greece

Arsenal repeat their 2014 achievement

Arsenal dealt Manchester City a heavy blow at the start of the season, beating them three goals to nil today, Sunday, at the Millennium Stadium in the Welsh capital Cardiff, to be crowned Community Shield champions for the 18th time in their history. It was a perfect start to their new campaign.

According to the «Opta» statistics network, Enzo Maresca suffered a heavy defeat in his first match with Manchester City, matching the worst loss for a City manager on his debut.

Harry Newbould was the only manager before Maresca to suffer a defeat by three goals or more in his first match with Manchester City, the network explained, when they fell to Arsenal 4-1 in 1906.

Arsenal's win over Manchester City by a clean three goals marks the largest goal difference in a Community Shield match since 2014, «Opta» added, when the Gunners beat the same team by the same scoreline.

This latest victory confirms Arsenal's superiority in one of English football's most prominent fixtures. They imposed their control and settled the title with a strong performance and a big result.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

Christos Tzolis stole the show, providing two or more assists in his first start in an Arsenal shirt.

Tzolis became the first player to provide two or more assists in a Community Shield match since David Beckham in 1996, «Opta» pointed out, when he achieved the same feat with Manchester United against Newcastle.

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