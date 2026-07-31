Reports continue to link Spanish star Rodri with a possible move to Real Madrid during the current transfer window, amid the stalled negotiations over his contract renewal with Manchester City. Enzo Maresca stepped in to end the speculation. The Italian coach reaffirmed the club's commitment to keeping the midfielder, and revealed the latest on his recovery from surgery ahead of the anticipated friendly against Inter.

Maresca confirmed that Rodri remains one of the most important players in the team, stressing that all the talk linking him with a move to Real Madrid amounts to nothing more than speculation.

Speaking during the press conference that preceded the friendly against Inter, the Italian coach said: "It is extremely important. I have said since my very first press conference that any coach in the world would want to have a player like Rodri. He is an important player for me, for the club and for everyone, but right now he needs to get some rest. His presence is of great importance to us, especially when we play a match every three days."

Latest developments on Rodri's injury

According to Maresca, the Spanish midfielder underwent back surgery early this week and it went well. The player will now take a period of rest before returning to Manchester next month.

"His full focus after the end of the season was on the World Cup, and he is now enjoying his holiday," he added. "We have not held any meetings dedicated to discussing Rodri with sporting director Hugo Viana."

He continued: "Everything being said at the moment is mere speculation. Rodri underwent surgery on Monday, it went well, and he will now get a few days of rest before returning to us after his holiday ends."

Real Madrid awaiting the player's stance

Rodri's contract with Manchester City runs until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The club's management has not yet reached an agreement with the player over his renewal.

Back before the World Cup, Rodri indicated he would reveal his stance on his future once the tournament ended. He has made no fresh statements since.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, continue to follow the player closely, as Jose Mourinho seeks to sign him and reunite him with Bernardo Silva at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports suggest the Spanish club may delay submitting an official offer until the future of Aurelien Tchouameni is resolved. Manchester City, for their part, retain the right to reject any bid from Real Madrid.

Marmoush, Diaz and Nunes join the City squad

Maresca confirmed that Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Omar Marmoush will join the Manchester City squad during the Asian tour, though none will be ready to feature in the friendly against Inter.

"We currently have a large number of young players here," he said. "Three more players from the first team will join tomorrow, and the rest of the players will follow one after another. I am happy to work with the group that is currently here."

Rest matters. The Italian coach stressed that giving the players enough recovery time after the World Cup is essential, given the long and congested season awaiting the team.

He explained: "We would have liked to have them with us, but they need to rest after the World Cup. Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Omar Marmoush will arrive late tomorrow morning, so they will not be available to feature against Inter, while the rest of the players will return gradually after their holidays end."

Maresca warns of too many matches

Fifteen Manchester City players took part in the World Cup, held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Elliot Anderson also joining the team during the tournament.

For Maresca, resting them now is a crucial factor in helping them compete throughout the season. He warned that a fixture pile-up only raises the chances of injury.

He concluded: "The more matches you play, the higher the likelihood of suffering injuries. This is normal, as it is difficult to play 60 or 70 matches in a season without injuries."

The Italian coach added: "We have to adapt to this reality, and try to reduce injuries as much as possible, while being aware that their occurrence remains a natural part of football."