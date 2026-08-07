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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Maresca's dream: Manchester City identify a replacement for Rodri

Transfers
Premier League
Manchester City
Chelsea
Rodri
E. Fernandez
E. Maresca
England
Argentina

Manchester City have found the ideal man to fill the void left by Rodri, whose move to Barcelona edges closer by the day.

Specialist journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on his official website that City are eyeing Chelsea's Argentine star Enzo Fernandez as Rodri's successor at the Etihad.

Di Marzio said: "Enzo Maresca, the City manager, wants only to sign Enzo, as the pair have previously worked together at Chelsea, and there is strong chemistry between them."

He added: "While Maresca's regard for the Argentine player is beyond dispute, it remains unclear whether negotiations with Chelsea can be opened."

Chelsea, he noted, view Enzo as a pivotal player and a key part of their new technical project under Xabi Alonso. The London club's valuation of the midfielder is extremely high.

Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Club Friendlies
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

The transfer expert concluded: "The possibility of completing a potential deal with Manchester City still needs to be explored, but Maresca dreams of signing Enzo."

Fernandez is 25 and tied to Chelsea until the summer of 2032.

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