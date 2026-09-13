Maresca: Foden's sending off was deserved, but what about Bruno Fernandes?

Italian manager Enzo Maresca of Manchester City believes the sending-off of his player Phil Foden in the Manchester derby was deserved. At the same time, he insisted that Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, should have walked for the same incident.

Manchester City sealed the derby at Old Trafford with a single unanswered goal. The match served up plenty of refereeing controversy, with Foden sent off in the 23rd minute and Erling Haaland's goal disallowed for offside by the assistant referee, before video technology confirmed it stood.

The dismissal came in that same 23rd minute. Bruno Fernandes and Foden collided, the latter went to ground, then kicked out at the United captain with his foot. Referee Michael Oliver judged it an offence worthy of a straight red.

Speaking to "Match of the Day" on the "BBC", Maresca described his feelings and his celebration: "It's the emotion of a derby after winning with ten men. It's always great to win with ten men, but the derby is a special match for everyone. I was happy and I think my reaction was natural."

"The plan changed completely after the red card," he added. "The fighting spirit, the effort and the players' togetherness were superb. Honestly, I think it was a deserved red card (for Phil Foden), but the same applies to Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United player, in the same play, and not only to us."

His analysis continued: "We didn't allow any counter-attacks or leave spaces behind us. It's a special match for everyone, for the fans, the club and the manager, but this isn't the right moment to think about myself. I'm thinking about the team and about collecting three incredible points."

United demanded Haaland's goal be ruled out for offside. Maresca disagreed: "I think it was a valid and clear goal, so it's fine."

To "Sky Sports", he went further: "It was completely clear that the goal was not offside. And when the fourth official told me that, I celebrated early because I knew the truth."

Praise followed for one of his own: "Enzo Fernandez was amazing today, and it was wonderful for him to contribute to us achieving the win."

Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bryan Mbeumo with a save in the final minute, and the goalkeeper drew the last word: "What an amazing save! This is why Donnarumma is here, and this is why Manchester City signed him, because he is a brilliant goalkeeper."