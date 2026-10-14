Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City manager, expressed his regret at the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting his side produced a good second half and deserved a better result, despite trailing by three goals during the first half.

City lost 4-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in the second round of the league phase. It was their first Champions League defeat of the season.

Maresca told "TNT Sports" afterwards, in comments reported by the BBC: "I think we started the game well up until the first goal, but we conceded the second goal just one minute later, and that created a negative feeling within the team."

He added: "It was a bit strange, because we were in the game until the first goal, and then we conceded the second one quickly. We made some adjustments between the halves, we did not give up, and we were much better in the second half."

On where it went wrong out of possession, the City boss said: "I think we lost some balance when we were pressing the opponent, and we had to make adjustments to the way we pressed."

Maresca went on: "Even though we were three goals down in the first half, the chances we created after the break make me think we deserved more than that. Luis (Enrique) told me at the end of the game that they were very lucky today."

Attacking threat has to come without leaving the back door open, he stressed: "You have to be decisive in front of goal, but without losing your balance."

Maresca sends a message to the Manchester City fans

The manager also apologised to the City supporters for that first half. "We certainly apologise for the first half. We have a Premier League match on Saturday, and we have to continue our journey," he said.

That next game is Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.