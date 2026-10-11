Manchester City's Italian manager Enzo Maresca believes his side struggled in the first half against Liverpool, but he stressed that the Citizens' performance improved a great deal in the second half.

City won 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening in the sixth round of the Premier League.

It was goalless until Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch saw red in the 62nd minute. Manchester City then rattled off three goals in a row to settle the contest.

Maresca said in comments to "Sky Sports": "The conditions were very difficult, and the environment was difficult too. We suffered in the first half, we had possession of the ball but we were not effective in our movement without it. In the second half, we made some adjustments and our performance improved a lot. We were not doing things properly in building our attacks, but we were better in the second half."

Turning to the atmosphere at Anfield, Maresca explained, as reported by "the BBC": "We have to learn how to deal with the noise, because it will be with us in all our away matches, there will be noise. We have to deal with that and make our own noise. Our noise is winning matches. The feeling at the end of the game with our fans and our noise, it's a great feeling and a special noise."

Asked whether the atmosphere was more charged than usual because of Man City being charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules, the Italian manager replied: "I don't know exactly, I came here with City once before in the treble season (when he was Guardiola's assistant). It was great to play a game like this amid all this noise and passion. We have to make our voice heard and deal with their noise."

Can off-field problems motivate the team? He noted: "Maybe yes, maybe no. I don't know. These problems can create a bond with the fans. I said during the week: show the passion, spark the passion, and hopefully we celebrate a win. That's the only thing we can focus on."

On the importance of giving the fans a reason to celebrate, he said: "Definitely, for many reasons. After 10-15 years of the club winning titles, and following the right procedures to achieve them, and then this happens, it is a very bad feeling for them. There is a process ongoing, this is not the right moment."

His side's goals brought a warmer verdict: "Fantastic. Jeremy (Doku) was very good, we have to look after him. He is an important player but he has just come back from injury. Everyone's performance was amazing."

He added: "With an extra player, it became easier to keep the ball, but I am very happy with the three points."

Maresca concluded: "I cannot control things outside football, so why should I be nervous? I am nervous about the game plan and the daily training sessions, but the rest is out of my hands."

City sit top of the Premier League on 18 points, a perfect record. Liverpool stay on nine after their first league defeat of the season today.



