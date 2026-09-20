Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Maresca: A goal fest? I just want to win 1-0

Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City
Sunderland
Premier League
E. Maresca
England
Italy

The Italian coach is satisfied with the Citizens' performance

Enzo Maresca was a happy man after watching his Manchester City side beat Sunderland on Sunday evening in the fifth round of the Premier League, even if the manager would have preferred a 1-0 win.

City ran out 5-3 winners in a chaotic, thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium, with the Black Cats harrying the hosts from start to finish.

Maresca had warned in his pre-match press conference that Sunderland would be City's toughest test yet. He opened his post-match interview with "Sky Sports" with a grin: "I was right".

"Sunderland are a very good side, strong and dangerous, but once again, we found a way to win the game, which is important at this moment", he added.

"We also conceded some goals far too easily, but we only started eight weeks ago, and we have played all sorts of different matches, so we have learned a lot", he continued.

"We have played seven official matches, and they were all different, and that is a good thing because we learn from every match. It is a matter of learning, you have to learn to become better, and today will be no different, but we found a way to win the game", he said.

The goal glut was not lost on him. "There were far too many goals. I prefer a 1-0 result, it is much better!", he laughed.

"I am happy with today's performance because we found a way to win, but hopefully we will not concede three goals next time", he concluded.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google