Marcus Thuram spared Inter their first league defeat of the season with a last-gasp equaliser. Álex Jiménez's stunning goal had put Fiorentina on course for all three points, but Inter struck twice late on to win 2-1, with the Frenchman at the heart of the turnaround.

Inter dominated the first half. Carlos Augusto, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Thuram all had chances, but David de Gea kept them out with a series of fine saves.

Alert to an effort from Pio Esposito, the Spaniard also denied the forward what looked like the opening goal. Fiorentina looked to strike on the counterattack, but the visitors failed to muster a clear effort on goal.

After the break, Fiorentina came out of their shell and took the lead. Álex Jiménez let fly from long range, driving the ball into the top right corner: 0-1.

Cristian Chivu's side had to chase the game to avoid dropping points in Serie A. Carlos Augusto headed against the bar and, shortly afterwards, sent another effort just over.

In stoppage time, Inter finally found a deserved equaliser. After a slick move through the middle, Thuram struck with his left foot and watched the ball roll agonisingly slowly into the corner: 1-1.

Fiorentina looked set to leave Milan with a point, but suffered another blow in the final minute. The referee awarded a penalty when Thuram was held in the area. Piotr Zielinski stepped up and fired Inter to victory after all: 2-1. Inter move level with Lazio at the top of Serie A.